CBS Mobile Brings 'The Price Is Right' Home

CBS Mobile has partnered with FremantleMedia Enterprises, the brand extension sector of The Price is Right producers FremantleMedia, to offer television audiences a chance to win prizes from home.

During broadcasts of The Price is Right, at-home viewers will be shown a prize and prompted to call a toll-free number for a shot at winning it. Powered by Telescope, the Win-at-Home game will utilize interactive voice technology, enabling anyone with a phone the opportunity to participate.

"When you watch The Price is Right, you can't help but play along in your head. Now viewers will get a chance to play and potentially win the same type of prizes right from the comfort of their living room," said Jeff Sellinger, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS Mobile in a statement. "This is the perfect show for interactivity and we're excited to help bring an opportunity for the viewers to play at home and win prizes."

The sweepstakes began October 13 and will run three days a week from 8:00 AM, PT – 11:59 PM, PT on the day that the episode airs.