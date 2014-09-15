CBS, Media General Ink Affiliation Deal

CBS and Media General have worked out an affiliation agreement covering all of Media General’s CBS affiliates, including WSPA Spartanburg (S.C.), WBTW Florence (S.C.), WNCT Greenville (N.C.) and WRBL Columbus (Ga.). CBS called the agreement "comprehensive," but neither side divulged terms of the deal.

“We are excited to continue working with Media General to serve millions of viewers throughout the country,” said Ray Hopkins, president, television networks distribution, CBS Corporation. “Nearly all of Media General’s CBS affiliates are No. 1 in their markets, and we are glad to see that they recognize the value our programming brings to their business.”

The other stations are WHLT Hattiesburg, WJTV Jackson, WJHL Johnson City (Tenn.), KLFY Lafayette (La.), WLNS Lansing, WKRG Mobile, KELO Sioux Falls, along with its satellites, KPLO Reliance and KCLO Rapid City (both S.D.).

“We’re pleased to have signed long-term agreements for all of our CBS stations, covering 12 markets nationwide,” said George L. Mahoney, president and CEO of Media General. “These agreements strengthen our important partnership with CBS and enable us to continue providing our viewers with high-quality network programming.”