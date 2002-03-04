CBS, McDonald's plan military salute
CBS and McDonald's Corp. will salute the U.S. military with a primetime
entertainment special.
The untitled special, sponsored by McDonald's, will feature country-music
stars Clint Black and Lonestar and will be taped aboard the USS Harry S.
Truman, the nation's newest and largest aircraft carrier.
The one-hour special will also include a number of top comedians, and it will
air Saturday, May 25 at 9 p.m. EST/PST.
