CBS, McDonald's plan military salute

CBS and McDonald's Corp. will salute the U.S. military with a primetime

entertainment special.

The untitled special, sponsored by McDonald's, will feature country-music

stars Clint Black and Lonestar and will be taped aboard the USS Harry S.

Truman, the nation's newest and largest aircraft carrier.

The one-hour special will also include a number of top comedians, and it will

air Saturday, May 25 at 9 p.m. EST/PST.