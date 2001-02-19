CBS may bank on scatter
The upfront ad markets may play out very differently this year if the economy remains sluggish. Viacom President Mel Karmazin told analysts CBS may limit the supply of its upfront inventory to just 55% or 60% of its 2001-02 schedule if the network doesn't get the prices it wants. The rest presumably would be sold in scatter in hopes that the economy had improved by then.
