CBS Makes Midseason moves

Ratings-questionable Bette

will stick on CBS but at a new time, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, starting Feb. 28. Current occupant of the time slot, Welcome to New York, will be put on hiatus. Taking over at 8 p.m. will be new sitcom Some of My Best Friends, starring Danny Nucci and Jason Bateman. A 9 p.m. movie will close out Wednesday.

Debuting Saturday, Feb. 24, at 9 p.m. will be drama Kate Brasher, starring Mary Stuart Masterson, Rhea Perlman and Hector Elizondo. CBS has ordered two additional episodes of That's Life, currently at Saturdays at 8 p.m. Rounding out Saturday, The District

continues its 10 p.m. run. Walker, Texas Ranger

will return April 14, beginning its countdown to its season finale.

Sister CBS companies, under new parent Viacom, are involved in both Best Friends

(Paramount Network Television) and Kate

(Jersey Television, in association with Twentieth Century Fox and CBS Productions).