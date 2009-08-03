CBS Makes A 'Deal' To Fill 'Guiding' Slot
CBS is choosing what's behind door No. 2.
Net has picked up the
classic gameshow Let's Make a Deal and will likely put it in the
daytime slot soon to be vacated by Guiding Light.
Eye had shot
a pilot with Wayne Brady as host. Brady, who is expected to get the
job, has gameshow experience with Fox's Don't Forget the Lyrics.
