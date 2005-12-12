CBS' MacKinnon Joins NCTA

Gail MacKinnon, former VP, government relations for Viacom, who joined CBS in September to head up lobbying on federal issues when the division splits off into a separate company, has herself split off from the company.

MacKinnon is joining the National Cable & Telecommunications Association Jan. 1 as senior VP, government relations. She will head up NCTA's Government Relations department, helping pitch its positions to Congress and the administration.

MacKinnon, whose resume also includes government relations posts with TCI and Turner, replaces Steve Berry, who exits at the end of the year.

"With telecommunications issues high on the Congressional agenda, we are very pleased to be joined by a seasoned government relations executive with a proven track record of working with members of Congress from both sides of the aisle," said McSlarrow in a statement.

The announcement came the same day McSlarrow was on Capitol Hill trying to make cable's case for voluntary, rather than mandatory, family-friendly tiers.