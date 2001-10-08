CBS loses Emmys, Sunday ratings

Sunday was a tough day for CBS all around.

For the second time, the network was forced to call off the 53rd Annual Emmy

Awards telecast, given the circumstances in Afghanistan. The Emmys are, of

course, a night of celebration for the industry, and after the cancellation

Sunday, announced by CBS chief Les Moonves, there was confusion about whether

the show will ever happen.

But for CBS to cancel it meant that it was giving up a sure ratings hit. For

example, ABC recorded a 14.2/23 rating and share in TV households for its 8 p.m.

to 11 p.m. Emmy broadcast last year, more than double the audience of its

nearest competitor.

CBS, in contrast, averaged a 4.3 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday (all of the

networks had news specials on the air strikes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.) for a

quickly assembled lineup of Everybody Loves Raymond, King of

Queens and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, coming in last among the

'Big Four,' according to Nielsen Media Research overnight ratings.

The network did win the largest share of audience for its expanded 60

Minutes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with an 8.1 rating in households. That

broadcast included an appearance by veteran newsman Walter Cronkite, who had

been scheduled to open the Emmy telecast on CBS with a tribute to firefighters,

police officers and soldiers.

The big winner Saturday night in TV households was CBS with a 6.5 rating for

its lineup of older-skewing dramas.

ABC was Saturday's winner among 18-49ers with its theatrical, Good Will

Hunting. The big loser was NBC's previously strong Fear Factor. A

special episode of the reality show drew a 2.9 household rating, the lowest of

any of the Big Four's offerings for the night.

On Friday night, slow-starting Once & Again on ABC improved

slightly in its second half hour, from a 4.6 in households from 10 p.m. to 10:30

p.m. to a 5.1 from 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., but it was still third among the 'Big

Three,' beating only Fox in the time period, and its 4.9 rating/9 share was down

from its first-week 5.1/9 average.