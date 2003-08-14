CBS looks to diversify
CBS has formed the Diversity Institute, chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves
said Wednesday.
The organization includes three programs: CBS’ new Writers Mentoring Program,
its new Directing Initiative and the ongoing Minority Talent Showcases, which
the network started last year.
"The establishment of the Diversity Institute is an important step forward in
CBS’ ongoing effort to develop talent as diverse as our audience," Moonves said.
"At CBS, we believe diversity is good business. Expanding and institutionalizing
our programs to identify and nurture diverse talent, in front of and behind the
camera, has meaningful benefits for the artists, for our programming and for all
of our key constituents."
The Writers Mentoring Program will match up to 20 writers with
network-executive mentors.
Applications for the program, available at www.cbsdiversity.com , must be
submitted by Sept. 15, and selected candidates will be notified in December.
Aspiring minority directors will go through a similar process to be matched
up with directors of CBS scripted programs. And the network will host its next
minority-talent showcase Oct. 8, featuring Latino and Hispanic performers, at
the Court Theatre in Los Angeles.
