CBS locks up Grammys
CBS has signed a new five-year deal with the Recording Academy to
broadcast the Grammy Awards through 2006.
The 44th Annual Grammy Awards will be carried on CBS on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
CBS has been broadcasting the Grammy Awards since 1973.
This season's Grammys will once again be held at Los Angeles' Staples Center. - Joe Schlosser
