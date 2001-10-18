Trending

CBS locks up Grammys

CBS has signed a new five-year deal with the Recording Academy to
broadcast the Grammy Awards through 2006.

The 44th Annual Grammy Awards will be carried on CBS on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

CBS has been broadcasting the Grammy Awards since 1973.

This season's Grammys will once again be held at Los Angeles' Staples Center. - Joe Schlosser