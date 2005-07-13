CBS Loads Up On INXS

CBS Saturday will rerun the last two installments of its new Monday-Wednesday night Mark Burnett “reality” series Rock Star: INXS, which got off to a sluggish 9 p.m. start Monday before getting an anticipated ratings boost at 10 p.m. Tuesday behind Big Brother 6.

The network will follow the same strategy Saturday, with the debut of Big Brother on that night, followed by Tuesday’s Rock Star at 9 and Wednesday’s half-hour elimination show at 10.

CBS has high hopes for the series, which follows a talented group vying to be the band’s new lead singer.

And, for good measure, CBS will throw in a rerun of The King of Queens at 10:30, which it is counting on this fall to lead off its important Monday night sitcom block.