CBS Lines Up Prime Specials for ‘The Price is Right’, ‘Let’s Make a Deal'

The Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal will both have three primetime specials on CBS in the coming months. The Price is Right will have them Oct. 27, Nov. 2 and on a date to be announced. Drew Carey hosts.

For Let’s Make a Deal, the specials happen Oct. 27, Dec. 21 and a date to be announced. Wayne Brady hosts.

Both game shows salute essential workers Oct. 27.

On Nov. 2, the cast of CBS comedy The Neighborhood are contestants on The Price is Right. Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan turn up.

On the third prime episode for Let’s Make a Deal, Phil Keoghan, host of CBS competition series The Amazing Race and Tough As Nails, shows up to present one trader with “an outdoor adventure-themed trip of a lifetime,” teases CBS. That episode does not yet have an air date.

Season 49 of The Price is Right and season 12 of Let’s Make a Deal start in daytime Nov. 16.

Evelyn Warfel executive produces The Price is Right and John Quinn executive produces Let’s Make a Deal.