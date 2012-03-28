CBS Lines Up Biloxi-Gulfport Affiliate

CBS will partner with Raycom's WLOX Biloxi-Gulfport to air the CBS network on the station's subchannel. Biloxi does not currently have a CBS affiliate. The arrangement commences April 8.

The partnership comes on the heels of Morris Network's WXXV Biloxi, a Fox affiliate, planning to air NBC on its subchannel.

"We're pleased and proud to bring to Biloxi-Gulfport its first CBS affiliate," says Diana Wilkin, president of CBS affiliate relations, "partnering with an exceptional television station, WLOX, and Raycom Media, an enlightened industry leader with whom the network enjoys a successful business relationship as the owner of ten other CBS affiliates."

Market No. 162 is dominated by WLOX, an ABC affiliate.

"Combining the local news and programming strengths of the station for South Mississippi with the quality entertainment, news and sports programming of the CBS Television Network creates an unparalleled opportunity to expand and enhance the valuable service WLOX has provided its community since October 1962," said Paul McTear, Raycom president and CEO.