CBS Likes The Mentalist; ABC Knocks Opportunity
By Staff
As expected, CBS has picked up a full season order of rookie drama The Mentalist.
The Tuesday night 9 p.m. series, starring Simon Baker as a reformed psychic fake turned crime solver, has become one of the fall season's best success stories by averaging 16.14 million viewers (No. 7 among all primetime programs) and 3.8 rating and 9 share in adults 18-49. It is also averaging a 5.3/12 in the adult 25-54 demo, a CBS target.
Meanwhile, ABC has pulled Opportunity Knocks off its schedule. In its place at 8 p.m., the network has scheduled a Dancing With the Stars recap show. The Ashton Kutcher reality/game show has aired three episodes, the most recent of which drew just a 1.3 rating/4 share in the adult 18-49 demo.
