CBS' Lee to Win Jablow Award

Gail Lee, a writer and producer for CBS News, will receive the Writers Guild of America East's Richard A. Jablow award.



The award is for "devoted service to the guild." Lee is in her fourth term as secretary-treasurer of WGAE.



She is also on the CBS/WGA negotiating committee. The guild and CBS are in an almost two-year-old contract dispute, with the most recent negotiations coming last week, but with no break in the impasse.