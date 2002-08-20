CBS leads Sunday ratings
CBS outdistanced NBC by nine-tenths of a rating point Sunday night, according
to the Nielsen Media Research fast national ratings, with 60 Minutes, a
repeat of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and CBS Sunday Movie Three
Blind Mice pacing the network to a 7.2 rating/13 share.
The biggest half-hour of the night went to NBC's Law & Order: Criminal
Intent, which scored an 8.4/14 in the 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST spot.
Loser of the night? X-Games VIII on ABC, which was anemic from 7 p.m. to 9
p.m. with a 2.2/4.
From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST, CBS won most of the key demos. The Simpsons
(4.5/8) and King of the Hill (4.1/7) helped Fox to nab a slim victory among
young adults 18 through 34 (a 1.9 vs. a 1.8).
From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., CSI trounced the competition with a 7.9/14. Next-closest was NBC's Criminal Intent repeat with a 5.8/10. But a second
episode of Criminal Intent did bring in the viewers from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.,
locking up a 7.9/13.
At 10 p.m., Three Blind Mice led the way with a 6.5/11. NBC's Crime
& Punishment took a 5.7/10 (and also landed all of the key adult demos).
For the night in households, the tale of the tape was CBS 7.2 rating/13
share, NBC 6.3/11, Fox 3.8/7 and ABC 2.6/5.
