CBS Leads News Emmy Nods

CBS News nabbed nine News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations for business and financial reporting. This is the first year for the new awards, which will be handed out Dec. 4.

PBS collected six nominations, followed by CNBC with two nods and A&E, ABC News and Bloomberg Television each with one nomination.

The awards cover four categories: Outstanding Coverage of a Current Business News Story; Outstanding Investigative Reporting of a Business News Story; Outstanding Interpretation and/or Analysis of a Business News Story; and Outstanding Documentary on a Business Topic.