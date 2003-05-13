CBS leads Monday ratings

CBS cleaned up in the ratings Monday night with its Everybody Loves Raymond-driven

comedy block and CSI: Miami, winning households, viewers and adults 18

through 49 and 25 through 54.

NBC was second across most of the key categories with Fear Factor and a TV movie, Behind Three's Company.

Fox was third with the Boston Public season finale and Mr. Personality.

ABC was fourth with a bloopers special and a TV movie, The Diary of Ellen

Rimbauer.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 10.3/16,

NBC 7.0/11, Fox 5.3/8 and ABC 4.7/7.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 5.2/14, NBC 4.6/12, Fox 3.3/9 and ABC 2.6/7.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 6.1/9 (household)

with Seventh Heaven and Everwood, while UPN averaged a 3.1/5 with

sitcoms The Parkers, One on One, Girlfriends and Half

& Half.