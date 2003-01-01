CBS leads Monday pack

CBS won households, total viewers and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54

Monday night with reruns of its regular lineup, anchored by Everybody Loves

Raymond at 9 p.m. and CSI: Miami at 10 p.m.

CBS, ABC and Fox ended in a three-way tie for first among younger adults (18

through 34), each with a 3.3/10, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast

affiliate ratings report.

ABC was second among adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 with the final

game of the regular Monday Night Football season (the St. Louis Rams vs. the San

Francisco 49ers).

NBC was third across the board with repeats of its regular Monday schedule

(Fear Factor, Third Watch and Crossing Jordan).

Fox was fourth with movie Ransom.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 3.2 household rating

and a 5 share with 7th Heaven and Everwood.

UPN averaged a 2.9/4 for its comedy block of The Parkers, One on One,

Girlfriends and Half & Half.