CBS Leads Daytime Emmy Nods

CBS got the most Daytime Emmy nominations Wednesday, followed by syndicated shows with 46.

The nominations were announced by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences live on The View on ABC.

Nominations were presented by various daytime soap stars from All My Children, One Life to Live, General Hospital, Days of our Lives, Passions; Guiding Light, and As the World Turns.

The Academy will present this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award to Caroll Spinney, the puppeteer of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street, who has been with the series since its debut in 1969.

A breakdown of the awards by network, as compiled by the independent accounting firm of Deloitte & Touche LLP, follows:



CBS - 59

Syndicated- 46

ABC - 37

PBS - 31

NBC - 20

Discovery Kids - 7

Food Network - 7

Kids WB - 6

SoapNet - 3

Cartoon Network - 3

Nickelodeon- 3

A&E - 2

Nick Jr. - 2

Showtime- 2

Women’s Entertainment - 2

American Movie Classics - 1

Discovery Health - 1

Disney Channel - 1

The Learning Channel - 1

The Travel Channel - 1

The WB Network- 1

The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC on Friday, April 28, from Hollywood’s Kodak theater.

