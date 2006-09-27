CBS Launches Sportsline To Go

CBS has started a mobile sports alerts service that sends news, video and pictures to cell phones. CBS SportsLine TO GO follows similar alerts offerings in news and entertainment that CBS Digital Media launched in March.

The alerts sent breaking news in video, photo and text format, as well as score alerts. Users can purchase the program, 99 cents a month, via text message and customize the news they are sent on CBS' web site.

Networks have been increasingly realizing the added revenue they can gain from paid text messaging ventures. For the first time ever this fall season, all four major broadcast networks, and several cable networks have tied paid text message voting campaigns to their shows.

CBS' sports alerts evoke, but are less comprehensive than the mobile offerings of ESPN, which has started an entire mobile service.

Mobile ESPN

operates as mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), providing content as well as sending monthly bills and operating customer-service lines in partnership with Sprint, which provides network access.