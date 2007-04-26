CBS Launches Local HD News in L.A.

CBS owned-and-operated stations KCBS and KCAL are now offering 11 hours of high-definition local news each day in the Los Angeles market.

The two stations made a soft launch of their HDTV broadcasts last Saturday, April 21, using a brand-new, 140,000-square-foot facility CBS has created in Studio City.

They follow ABC-owned KABC and Tribune's KTLA in providing HD news to Los Angeles viewers, though KCAL began offering local HD broadcasts of the Los Angeles Lakers in February.

KYW Philadelphia was the first of several CBS O&O's due to launch HD news this year, beginning HD newscasts from its new facility on April 2. WBBM Chicago, which is also building a brand-new facility, and WCBS New York have also been mentioned as possibilities.