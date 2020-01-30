CBS Launches CBSN Philly Local Streaming Platform

CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive have launched CBSN Philly, the sixth of ViacomCBS’ 13 planned local direct-to-consumer streaming news services in major markets. CBSN Philly features anchored news programming, coverage of live breaking-news events and a library of local news content available on demand.

CBS owns KYW and WSPG in DMA No. 4. CBSN Philly’s lineup includes live streams of KYW’s newscasts and coverage of breaking news.

“It is very exciting to reach the mid-point of the rollout of our CBSN Local services with today’s launch of CBSN Philly,” said Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations. “We have learned so much during our five previous launches and now have the structure in place to accelerate our rollout plan and go live in all of our markets within the next few months.”

CBSN New York debuted in December 2018. CBSN Los Angeles arrived in June 2019, CBSN Boston premiered in September 2019, CBSN San Francisco Bay Area came in November 2019 and CBSN Minnesota turned up last month.

CBSN Pittsburgh is scheduled to make its debut in February. During the next few months, ViacomCBS plans to launch CBSN Local services in Chicago, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Denver, Miami, Sacramento and Baltimore.

“Everyone here at CBS Philly is excited to have the opportunity to serve the demand for local news on streaming platforms,” said Brandin Stewart, president and general manager, KYW-WSPG. “We look forward to making our premium local news content available to consumers, both here in the Delaware Valley and across the country, whenever and wherever they want.”

CBS News’ streaming network CBSN premiered late in 2014. CBSN Local platforms are ad-supported.