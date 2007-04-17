CBS Launches Branded Sales Unit

CBS has created a branded sales unit, CBS Connections, one of a growing number of media companies re-organizing its sales departments to reach across its multiplying delivery platforms.

For CBS, those platforms include CBS Entertainment, CBS News, CBS Interactive, CBS Paramount Television, outdoor, and CBS Riot, a new cross-platform sales unit.

Fred Sawabini will head up the new unit as senior VP. Up until January he was senior VP of co-owned viacom Plus, the cross-platform sales unit that included some of the divisions that moved over to CBS in the Viacom/CBS split.

