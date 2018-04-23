CBS Launches All Access Streaming Service in Canada

CBS said Monday it launched its direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service in Canada.

The service costs $5.99 Canadian and gives viewers on-demand access to 7,500 commercial free episodes of CBS series, plus the ability to live stream CBSN, CBS News’ streaming news service.

Canada becomes the first international market in which All Access is available.

“The launch of CBS All Access in Canada is a significant milestone for the service,” said Marc DeBevoise, president and COO, CBS Interactive. “We’ve experienced incredible growth domestically and see a great opportunity to bring the service and CBS’ renowned programming directly to international audiences across a range of platforms and devices. We look forward to continuing to expand CBS All Access across additional platforms, with even more content, and bringing the service to other markets around the world.”

One of CBS All Access' most prominent series in the U.S., Star Trek: Discovery, is under exclusive license to Bell Media in Canada. Original series available at launch on All Access in Canada including season 1 of The Good Fight and No Activity.

Unlike in the U.S. All Access does not have a live stream of the CBS Television Network.

In Canada is available at cbsallaccess.ca, on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices, and on Apple TV and Chromecast. CBS All Access will be launching on other connected devices in Canada in the coming months.

CBS All Access launched in Oct. 2014. CBS recently said that All Access and the Showtime OTT product combined had more than 5 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2018. CBS expects that the two services will have 8 million subs combined by 2020.