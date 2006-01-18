CBS Jumps on Telenovela Bandwagon

CBS is aiming to have its first telenovela ready for summer, said CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour Wednesday in Pasadena, Calif., Tassler said the network is looking at airing a telenovela twice a week over a 13-week period, though it is undecided where and when it will be on the schedule.

CBS has five different projects in development, and will pick one. Like other networks, CBS is exploring ways to adapt the Spanish-soap format for its mainstream audience.

“We are trying to experiment with the form using different creators,” Tassler said. “Some are based on existing formats, some are original ideas, some are hybrids between reality and scripted.”

Tassler said the shows will be promoted just like other original programming: “The storytelling will appeal to a Latin audience, but we think our audience will enjoy it as well."