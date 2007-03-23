CBS Joins Sprint TV

According to the two companies, CBS content is now available on Sprint TV, Sprint Nextel's mobile TV offering.

Subscribers to Sprint TV can now access from their phones live "mobilecasts" of the CBS Evening News With Katie Couric, full episodes of Jericho on demand and brief video clips from CBS shows past and present ranging from CSI, Numb3rs, the Late Show with David Letterman, The Brady Bunch and I Love Lucy.

The companies have agreed to let CBS sell advertising on its Sprint TV programming. Clips will include pre-roll advertisements while the longer programming will include full-length spots.