CBS Joins BBC in Global News Sharing Relationship

CBS News and BBC News said they formed a new editorial and newsgathering relationship.

The organizations will share video, editorial content and newsgathering resources in New York, London, Washington and elsewhere around the world.

"CBS News is completely committed to original reporting around the world—a commitment clearly shared by the BBC,” said CBS News president David Rhodes. “There’s no better partner to strengthen and extend our global coverage than BBC News. I look forward to working with [BBC News director] James Harding as we increase the capabilities of both organizations.”

Sharing of content between CBS News and BBC News will begin immediately. Additional newsgathering components will be rolled out in the coming months.

“There’s never been a more important time for smart, courageous coverage of what’s happening in the world,” said Harding. “This new partnership between the BBC and CBS News is designed to bring our audiences—wherever you live, whatever your point of view—news that is reliable, original and illuminating. Our ambition is to deliver the best in international reporting on television. We’re really looking forward to working together.”



CBS has previously had a news sharing arrangement with Sky. BBC News is ending an arrangement with ABC News.