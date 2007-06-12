CBS' Jericho Returns
By Jim Benson
The post-apocalyptic drama Jerichowill make its triumphant return—after surviving its own Nielsen-inspired apocalypse—at 9 p.m. Fridays starting July 6.
Other than the pilot episode, CBS will skip showing full episodes of the drama’s first 11 installments, and will instead offer a recap episode of them at 8 p.m. July 13.
Episodes 12-22 will air at 9 p.m. Fridays starting July 13 and continue throughout the summer.
CBS will rerun the spring episodes that many viewers missed when the serialized show returned from a long hiatus, leading to lower ratings that ultimately caused the network to pull the plug.
But CBS reversed course last week and provided a seven-episode midseason order after what it described as an unprecedented display of fan support.
