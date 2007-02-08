CBS Introduces More Mobile Content

CBS has launched three new websites that cater to consumers who like their mobile phones to double as entertainment centers. The first is the "CBS Mobile Store" where users can download games, voicetones created from CBS content, wallpapers featuring scenes from CBS reality shows like Survivor and Big Brother--and other exclusive content. The store is available through a one-time download or by subscription.

The two other new sites offer consumers high-tech on-the-go access to sports and news. The CBS WAP--Wireless Application Protocol--site for sports lovers works with CBS SportsLine and features real-time scores and ability to monitor fantasy sports teams from a mobile phone. The new news site employs a similar technology and allows users to access breaking news and images via their mobile phone.