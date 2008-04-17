CBS Interactive Realigns Operations

CBS Interactive, which oversees the company’s consumer-targeted Web properties and interactive platforms, is looking to be the newest wizard of Menlo Park.

CBS said Thursday that it was expanding senior management, realigning its operations and opening a "strategic" satellite office in Menlo Park, Calif., to make it easier to partner with Silicon Valley.

The move came the same day as reports that CBS got more in advertising revenue per online viewer than it did per on-air viewer in its recent dual coverage of March Madness (the NCAA basketball tournament) .

Byron Rubin, senior executive of the corporate-development and mergers-and-acquisitions group for CBS, was named executive vice president and chief financial officer of CBS Interactive, reporting to Jed Kapsos, senior VP of finance for the group.

Steve Snyder, chief operating officer of CBS Interactive, will head up the Menlo Park office. Michael Marquez, formerly of Yahoo, was promoted to executive VP of strategy and corporate development, based in Menlo Park and working with both Rubin and CBS Interactive president Quincy Smith.

The group also named general managers to oversee various core businesses. Anthony Soohoo, who ran Dotspotter before it was bought by CBS, will head up entertainment, which includes CBS.com, Dotspotter, Wallstrip and MobLogic.tv. Jason Kint, who heads CBSSports.com, will assume responsibility for CBSNews.com. And Jeff Sellinger will continue to oversee mobile applications.