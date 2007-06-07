CBS Interactive Names Two to the Team

CBS Interactive COO Steve Snyder named Joe Ferreira senior vice president and general manager of CBS Audience Network and Heather Moosnick was named VP of business development.

Ferreira comes from CBS Sportsline.com where he was VP of programming and executive producer. He’ll manage both the CBS content for the broadband destination and the two-dozen external partners that provide programming for the Audience Network.

"The CBS Audience Network needs a dynamic leader who truly understands how to build an audience and monetize it within the burgeoning online video market," said Snyder. "Joe has a one-of-a-kind track record running March Madness on demand—one of the largest online live streaming events ever."

Moosnick was most recently general counsel at Music Nation, an online artist community.