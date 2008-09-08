CBS Interactive, iWidgets Go Social Networking

CBS Interactive and widget creator iWidgets are teaming up to create a CBS widget for social-networking platforms.

The widget will enable users of Facebook, MySpace and other sites to embed full episodes of a number of CBS shows within their profiles or in their blogs. Other features will include the ability to share and rate episodes, as well as to participate in polls and contests.

At launch, the shows available for viewing will include the three incarnations of CSI, The Amazing Race, NCIS and Numb3rs.

"We're always looking for new ways to let our fans engage with their favorite CBS TV shows," said Anthony Soohoo, senior vice president and general manager for CBS Interactive. "By socially syndicating CBS content with iWidgets, CBS fans can now customize their Facebook and MySpace pages with content from shows like CSI, Survivor and NCIS. This allows them to share their favorite episodes with friends, as well as invite their friends to participate in interactive polls and contests."

The two companies will formally unveil the widget at the DEMOfall ’08 Conference in San Diego Tuesday.