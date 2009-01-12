CBS Inks Retrans Pact With Verizon

CBS and Verizon have agreed on “comprehensive, new long-term program carriage agreements” to provide CBS content for Verizon customers. The telco has “broadened and extended its rights for retransmission consent for CBS’s owned and operated television stations,” CBS said in a statement, “network and local video-on-demand for the FiOS TV platform,” and mobile rights for Verizon’s V Cast video service.

Specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"We are extremely pleased to have reached this broad long-term agreement that recognizes the value of our programming," said CBS Corp. President/CEO Leslie Moonves. "Verizon subscribers will have continued access to the Number One TV network not only through FiOS TV, but also through V CAST on the mobile phone, which enhances our profile on a key emerging platform."

"Verizon is focused on providing the most comprehensive and exciting entertainment to our customers across all our services and platforms," said Verizon Senior VP of Digital Media John Harrobin, who said the deal “helps us deliver the hit shows and compelling content our customers want to enjoy."

Last week, CBS agreed on a retrans deal with Time Warner Cable.