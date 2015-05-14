CBS Inks 13 More Station Groups For All Access

CBS has 13 more affiliate groups signed on for CBS All Access, its live, linear streaming product. Cox Media Group, Schurz Communications, Griffin Communications, Bahakel Communications, Block Communications, Capitol Broadcasting, Draper Holdings, Ft. Myers Broadcasting, Meridian Media, Midwest Television, Mt. Mansfield Television, News-Press & Gazette and West Virginia Media Holdings begin rolling out All Access in the coming weeks, with more groups to come, according to CBS. The new partners cover the major markets of Seattle, Raleigh-Durham and San Diego, among others.

These 13 join the previous 12 station groups that signed on last month, and the 14 owned-and-operated CBS stations that participated in the service’s October launch. They bring the total to 64% of U.S. households, spanning 94 markets.

“The addition of these 13 affiliate groups underscores the tremendous momentum we have in building CBS All Access, and reflects the strong partnership between CBS and our CBS affiliates,” said Ray Hopkins, president, television networks distribution, CBS. “We look forward to adding more affiliates in the coming months, as we continue to grow the carriage of CBS local stations in their markets with this new direct-to-consumer service nationwide.”

The CBS affiliates board worked out blanket terms with the network earlier this year. Subscribers pay $5.99 a month, with the stations getting 79 cents per subscriber to start. “We are thrilled that Dispatch’s WBNS launched (All Access) in Columbus this month,” said Michael Fiorile, vice chairman and CEO of Dispatch Broadcast Group and chairman of the affiliates board. “CBS’s commitment to the CBS affiliates has never been more evident than it is today through our joint efforts to launch and support CBS All Access together.”

The ability to live stream CBS stations is made available through Syncbak, in which CBS has a minority investment.