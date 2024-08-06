CBS Holds ‘American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special’ Oct. 6

The American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special will be on CBS and Paramount Plus Sunday, October 6. The two-hour broadcast will “commemorate half a century of iconic moments, unforgettable performances and rich pop-culture history,” according to CBS.

Performers will be announced in the coming weeks. CBS promises performances created for the special, artist interviews and unseen footage from event archives, “highlighting iconic moments that have defined the awards show and shaped pop culture.”

A host has not yet been named for the special.

The 2023 event did not happen and ABC aired the 2022 AMAs.

Dick Clark Productions produces the event. Clark created the American Music Awards, which were first awarded in 1974. DCP events also include Academy of Country Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

After the anniversary special, the annual American Music Awards will return in May 2025 on CBS.