CBS Hires Philip Wiser as Chief Technology Officer

CBS has named Philip Wiser as chief technology officer, effective Sept. 4.

Wiser, who had been global chief technology officer at Hearst, will report to CBS COO Joe Ianniello and chief digital officer Jim Lanzone, who is also CEO of CBS Interactive.

In his new post, Wiser will oversee technology strategy and development across CBS, including technology platforms and divisional technology initiatives. He succeeds Doug Rousso, who left to pursue other opportunities.

“Phil brings to CBS a truly unique background as both an experienced Silicon Valley entrepreneur and technologist, as well as global media leader," Ianniello and Lanzone said in a memo to staff. "The holder of 13 patents, he is known for his pioneering work in the online digital music, premium content and OTT industries. Please join us in congratulating Phil and welcoming him to CBS.”

At Hearst Wiser worked with cable networks ESPN and A&E, broadcast stations and newspapers.

Before Hearst, Wiser was chairman of Sezmi Corp. and chief technology officer at Sony Corp. of America.