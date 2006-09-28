CBS Is High Scorer

CBS beat the competition Wednesday night on the strength of Criminal Minds (the time-slot winner from 9-10, with a 4.8 rating/13 share in the key 18-49 demo) and CSI: NY (which tied for first from 10-11 with ABC’s special 20/20 interview with crocodile hunter Steve Irwin’s widow; both shows earned a 5.1/14). In its second week, the Eye network’s Jericho actually beat its season premiere numbers in the demo (3.2/10) with a 3.6/11.

ABC was in second place for the night; after 20/20, its highest-rated show was the Dancing With the Stars results hour from 8-9 (4.0/12). The Lost clip show scored a 3.4/9 from 9-10, second after Criminal Minds.

Fox had the third-place slot, with Bones and Justice giving the network a 2.7/7 for the night.

In fourth place, NBC earned a 2.6/7. In its second week, Kidnapped went down from a 2.8/8 to a 2.1/6, getting creamed in the 10-11 slot. The Peacock’s biggest winner was the second hour of The Biggest Loser, which scored a 3.4/9 (up from its first-hour 2.4/7).

And The CW came in with a 2.1/6 for the night. America’s Top Model was the new network’s high scorer, with a 2.4/7 in the demo (which is down from its two-hour season premiere of 2.6/7). The season premiere of One Tree Hill got a 1.7/5.