CBS Helped by Angel
CBS won most of the key ratings categories Sunday night, including households, adults 18-49 and 25-54 and total viewers with a football overrun, 60 Minutes and the movie Fallen Angel.
Fox won adults 18-34 and was second among adults 18-49 with a football overrun, King of the Hill, The Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle and Arrested Development.
NBC was second in households and viewers and third among adults 18-49 with Dateline, American Dreams, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and a Law & Order repeat.
ABC was fourth across most of the key categories with two Thanksgiving specials, 10-8, Alias and The Practice. The WB was fifth with Smallville: Beginnings, Charmed and Tarzan.
For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS, 18 million; NBC, 10.7 million; Fox, 9.1 million; ABC, 8.5 million; WB, 3.9 million.
On Saturday, Fox won the demos with Cops and America’s Most Wanted and CBS won households and viewers with 48 Hours, Hack and The District. ABC was second among adults 18-49 with the Disney special, Eloise at Christmas and Funniest Home Videos. CBS and NBC (Las Vegas and two Law &Order repeats) tied for third in the 18-49 demo.
On Friday, NBC (Dateline, Miss Match, Third Watch) edged ABC (George Lopez, Married to the Kellys, Hope & Faith, Life with Bonnie and 20/20) in the key adult demos for first place. CBS won households with Joan of Arcadia, JAG and The Handler.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.