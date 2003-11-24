CBS Helped by Angel

CBS won most of the key ratings categories Sunday night, including households, adults 18-49 and 25-54 and total viewers with a football overrun, 60 Minutes and the movie Fallen Angel.

Fox won adults 18-34 and was second among adults 18-49 with a football overrun, King of the Hill, The Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle and Arrested Development.

NBC was second in households and viewers and third among adults 18-49 with Dateline, American Dreams, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and a Law & Order repeat.

ABC was fourth across most of the key categories with two Thanksgiving specials, 10-8, Alias and The Practice. The WB was fifth with Smallville: Beginnings, Charmed and Tarzan.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS, 18 million; NBC, 10.7 million; Fox, 9.1 million; ABC, 8.5 million; WB, 3.9 million.

On Saturday, Fox won the demos with Cops and America’s Most Wanted and CBS won households and viewers with 48 Hours, Hack and The District. ABC was second among adults 18-49 with the Disney special, Eloise at Christmas and Funniest Home Videos. CBS and NBC (Las Vegas and two Law &Order repeats) tied for third in the 18-49 demo.

On Friday, NBC (Dateline, Miss Match, Third Watch) edged ABC (George Lopez, Married to the Kellys, Hope & Faith, Life with Bonnie and 20/20) in the key adult demos for first place. CBS won households with Joan of Arcadia, JAG and The Handler.