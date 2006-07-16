CBS Hatches New Promo

To hype its new fall season, CBS is hatching an unusual promotion.

In a partnership with the company EggFusion, which prints expiration dates on eggs, the network is stamping its logo and such taglines as "CBS Mondays: Shelling Out Laughs" and "New Grade-A Comedy" for new comedy The Class on more than 35 million eggs.

In turn, CBS will underwrite the freshness and tracking codes on the eggs, which will begin popping up in grocery stores and supermarkets.

Critics gathering for the Television Critics Association conference in Pasadena, Calif., last weekend got a taste of the promotion at a network-sponsored breakfast that featured, yes, omelet stations.

In other fall promotions, the network will deploy Aquacell watercoolers adorned with CBS taglines (don’t make us explain this one). But it’s another campaign that struck us as ill-advised. The network is printing up postage stamps featuring series stars, including James Woods of Shark and Julia Louis-Dreyfus from The New Adventures of Old Christine.

Of course, everyone knows what happens to stamps: They get cancelled.