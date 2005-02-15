CBS Has Its Eye on HD Ball

Hoop fans will be in high-definition heaven during March Madness.



CBS, with the help of tech company Harris as a sponsor, will broadcast 39 games of the NCAA college basketball playoffs in HD. That’s up from 12 games last year.

HD coverage will include 24 HD games from four of the eight first-round sites March 17-20, and will culminate with the two national semi-final games and the National Championship Game in High Definition for the sixth consecutive year.