CBS has an Amazing Thursday

CBS ran away with Thursday night’s ratings race, garnering an 8.0 rating/14

share (household) for the season finale of The Amazing Race, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

and Without a Trace.

CBS was on top for most of the night with the exception of the 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m. time slot, which, of course, was dominated by NBC’s Friends.

The Peacock backed its hit show with two episodes of Scrubs, Will

& Grace and an hour of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, and

it finished second for the night in households.

NBC and CBS tied for first in adults 18-49. Fox was third with a National Football League

preseason game, followed by ABC with a bloopers show, Extreme Makeover

and PrimeTime Thursday.

For the night, according to Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households: CBS

8.0/14, NBC 5.9/10, Fox 5.2/9 and ABC 4.7/8. Adults 18-49: CBS and NBC 4.1/13;

Fox 2.8/9; ABC 2.2/7.