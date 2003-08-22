CBS has an Amazing Thursday
By Eric Smith
CBS ran away with Thursday night’s ratings race, garnering an 8.0 rating/14
share (household) for the season finale of The Amazing Race, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
and Without a Trace.
CBS was on top for most of the night with the exception of the 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m. time slot, which, of course, was dominated by NBC’s Friends.
The Peacock backed its hit show with two episodes of Scrubs, Will
& Grace and an hour of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, and
it finished second for the night in households.
NBC and CBS tied for first in adults 18-49. Fox was third with a National Football League
preseason game, followed by ABC with a bloopers show, Extreme Makeover
and PrimeTime Thursday.
For the night, according to Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers, households: CBS
8.0/14, NBC 5.9/10, Fox 5.2/9 and ABC 4.7/8. Adults 18-49: CBS and NBC 4.1/13;
Fox 2.8/9; ABC 2.2/7.
