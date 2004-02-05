CBS to Grammys: Take Five

&?xml:namespace prefix = o />&o:p>&/o:p>

It looks like everybody will have to get to the Grammy Awards five minutes early.

According to a source, CBS has decided on an 'up-to-five-minute delay' for its Grammy telecast Sunday night. CBS had not returned calls at press time.

The delay will be for both audio and video. The extended delay it had historically been five seconds 'is a more elegant solution,' said one CBS station general manager, because it would give them time to throw in a promo rather than having to make a jarring or extensive cut.

CBS decided to add some content insurance to the broadcast after Janet Jackson’s overexposure on the Super Bowl led to strong expressions of concern from affiliates, as well as Washington.

The networks have been asked to attend a hearing on indecency in Washington this week on their indecency policies and safeguards.

CBS also canned Janet Jackson's planned appearance on the broadcast although Justin Timberlake, who was Jackson's partner in the Super Bowl stunt, is expected to be in attendance so he could pick up the hardware for any of his five Grammy nominations.