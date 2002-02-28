CBS: Grammy ratings not sweet music

The 44th Annual Grammy Awards didn't provide sweet music for CBS

Wednesday night.

The music-awards show posted its lowest ratings since 1995,

averaging just under 19 million viewers and a 9.0 rating/23 share in adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Rsearch.

The Grammys were off 29 percent in households (11.9/19), total viewers and adults 18 through 49 compared with last year's show.