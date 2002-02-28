CBS: Grammy ratings not sweet music
The 44th Annual Grammy Awards didn't provide sweet music for CBS
Wednesday night.
The music-awards show posted its lowest ratings since 1995,
averaging just under 19 million viewers and a 9.0 rating/23 share in adults 18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Rsearch.
The Grammys were off 29 percent in households (11.9/19), total viewers and adults 18 through 49 compared with last year's show.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.