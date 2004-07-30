CBS Grabs Thursday-Night Win

Repeats of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Big Brother 5 helped to pace CBS to a Thursday-night victory and also got an audience in place so that the net:work could win the final night of Democratic National Convention coverage.

CSI averaged a 4.6 rating/14 share among adults 18-49, followed by Big Brother 5’s 3.4/12. CBS edged out NBC for convention coverage overall (4.3 rating to 3.9), but they were tied in the 18-49 demo with a 2.1/6. ABC trailed with a 1.5/4. The WB’s Studio 7, pulled in a paltry 0.8/3 in adults 18-49.

For the night, CBS averaged a 3.4/10 among adults 18-49, followed by NBC (2.3/7), Fox (1.9/6), UPN (1.7/5), ABC (1.5/5) and The WB (1.3/4).