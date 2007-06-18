CBS Grabs Most Daytime Emmys

CBS overtook PBS for the Daytime Emmy lead Saturday, while The Ellen DeGeneres Show topped the syndicated award-winners with six, including a third for DeGeneres as best talk host.

PBS had topped the Creative Arts Emmys Friday, which are mostlyfor behind-the scenes work like direction, makeup, music--with 13, but added only two Saturday in the Entertainment categories when those awards were handed out, while CBS added nine to its Friday total of seven to nip PBS 16 to 15.

CBS clearned up with the help of soap As the World Turns with a total of seven, including three entertainment awards Saturday night. Sesame Street also collected seven, followed by Ellen..

Bob Barker won for best talk show host in his last season as host of CBS' Price Is Right.

According to the AP, Barker used the occasion to give a shout-out to Rosie O'Donnell as a possible replacement, saying that CBS was talking with her.