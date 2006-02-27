CBS Going Mobile With News, Entertainment Alerts

CBS Corp. will offer breaking-news and entertainment alerts for mobile phones beginning next week. The wireless initiative was announced Monday.

Customers will be able to receive the CBS Alerts “CBS News To Go” and “ET To Go” (breaking news from the syndicated Entertainment Tonight) for monthly fees of 99 cents and $3.99, respectively. Subscribers to the service will receive up to five alerts daily, including text, photos and video (for cellphones that allow it).

Said CBS Corp. President/CEO Leslie Moonves in a statement, "This move underscores our strategy of offering best-in-class content on as many platforms as possible while seeking out new revenue streams."

CBS will run promos for the service during selected programming, providing instructions for customers on how to sign up for the alerts via their cellphones. Customers can also sign up through CBS.com, CBSNews.com and ETonline.com.

CBS Corp. is partnering with m-Qube, a mobile-channel enabler, for this service.