CBS Goes Nuts Over Jericho

In a reversal, CBS has renewed the low-rated Jericho for seven midseason episodes after fans launched a massive grassroots campaign to have the show reinstated.

Calling the campaign “impressive and probably unprecedented display of passion in support of a primetime television series,” CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler posted an online notice, saying, “You got our attention; your emails and collective voice have been heard.”

While no specific date or time period was set, CBS is undertaking several initiatives to help introduce the show to new viewers, including reruns on CBS this summer, streaming episodes and clips online, releasing the first season DVD Sept. 25, and providing online storylines to keep viewers engaged.

Tassler asked fans to recruit more viewers to the TV and Web versions of the series, and also pleaded with them to “please stop sending us nuts”—a reference to the thousands of pounds of nuts that they have sent network executives in reference to a line in the show.