CBS goes as long as Annika does
If Annika Sorenstam makes the cut after the second round of the Bank of
America Colonial golf tourney, CBS said Thursday, the network will extend its
coverage of Saturday's third round with live coverage of her round, beginning at
11 a.m. ET.
If she's toast, though, CBS will begin its coverage, as originally planned,
at 2 p.m. ET with highlights of her Thursday and Friday play.
Sorenstam, the top-ranked woman golfer, is the first woman in 58 years to
compete in a PGA Tour event.
Babe Zaharias competed in 1945.
Friday's coverage of the Colonial runs from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET on USA
Network.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.