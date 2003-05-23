CBS goes as long as Annika does

If Annika Sorenstam makes the cut after the second round of the Bank of

America Colonial golf tourney, CBS said Thursday, the network will extend its

coverage of Saturday's third round with live coverage of her round, beginning at

11 a.m. ET.

If she's toast, though, CBS will begin its coverage, as originally planned,

at 2 p.m. ET with highlights of her Thursday and Friday play.

Sorenstam, the top-ranked woman golfer, is the first woman in 58 years to

compete in a PGA Tour event.

Babe Zaharias competed in 1945.

Friday's coverage of the Colonial runs from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET on USA

Network.