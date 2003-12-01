CBS Gobbles Up Weekend Ratings

CBS was in the driver’s seat for most of the long Thanksgiving weekend, winning three out of the last five days. CBS was the most-watched network Sunday night averaging 17 million viewers and a 4.4 rating/11 share (household) with a football overrun, 60 Minutes, Cold Case and the movie Finding John Christmas.

Fox, with its regular Sunday lineup, won across most of the demos but finished fourth in households and second in adults 18-49. NBC was second in households and fourth in adults 18-49 with Dateline, American Dreams, Law & Order:CI and The Lyon’s Den. ABC was third with America’s Funniest Home Videos, 10-8, Alias and The Practice. The WB was fifth with Smallville, Charmed and a Christina Aguilera special.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate viewer averages: CBS, 17.1 million; ABC, 9.6 million; NBC, 9.5 million; Fox, 8.8 million; The WB, 3 million. Adults 18-49: CBS, 4.4 rating/11 share; Fox, 3.8/9; ABC, 3.5/9; NBC, 3.2/8; The WB, 1.3/3.

On Saturday, NBC was first for the night with the movie The Family Man. CBS followed in households but was fourth in adults 18-49 with 48 Hours and a figure skating special. ABC, with college football, and Fox, with Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, tied for third in households, while Fox finished second in the 18-49 demo.

Friday night marked the first of the Christmas specials. CBS fired the first shot, airing Frosty the Snowman and Frosty Returns, but finished second for the night in households and adults 18-49. ABC, with its regular lineup, was first. NBC was third in households and fourth in 18-49s. Fox was fourth in households but third in 18-49s. The WB and UPN finished fifth and sixth respectively.

On Thursday, Thanksgiving night repeats ruled the night for CBS, NBC and ABC, though ABC aired Primetime Thursday and NBC went to a Harry Connick Jr. special at 10 p.m. Fox aired Dr. Dolittle 2, UPN had wrestling, and The WB had Steve Harvey and Jamie Kennedy. For the night, in both households and adults 18-49, the networks finished in this order: CBS, NBC, Fox, ABC, UPN, The WB.

On Wednesday, CBS won households and adults 18-49 with Survivor, King of Queens, Becker and CSI. NBC was second in households and third in adults 18-49 with Queer Eye and two episodes of Law & Order. ABC was second in the 18-49 demo and third in households with My Wife & Kids, It’s All Relative, the first episode of Bachelorette’s Trista Rehn’s wedding special, and Extreme Makeover. Fox followed with That ’70s Show, Stan Hooper and The O.C. UPN and The WB rounded out the night in that order.